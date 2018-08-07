Premier League
Premier League

Hazard backs 'fantastic' Loftus-Cheek

Eden Hazard has talked up Ruben Loftus-Cheek's ability and declared him ready for regular first-team opportunities at Chelsea.

Getty Images

WATCH Huddersfield v Chelsea LIVE on beIN SPORTS

 

The England midfielder enjoyed a successful loan stint at Crystal Palace last season, making 24 appearances in the Premier League and winning a spot in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

Maurizio Sarri is now weighing up whether to grant the 22 year-old an extended chance to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard, who went head-to-head with Loftus-Cheek in the third-place play-off in Russia, is clear on where his team-mate should spend the upcoming campaign.

"Ruben is a fantastic player," the Belgium star told the London Evening Standard. "He is still young, of course, but I think if we can have him in the team this season it's a plus for everyone. 

"I know his quality. He is young, he is powerful. The future will be top for him."

Loftus-Cheek made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in January 2015 and has appeared in 22 top-flight matches for the London club.

He featured briefly off the bench in last week's International Champions Cup encounter against Arsenal.

News Chelsea Football
Previous Hart's desire for Burnley
Read
Hart's desire for Burnley
Next Usmanov confirms sale of Arsenal shares
Read
Usmanov confirms sale of Arsenal shares