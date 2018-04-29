Premier League
Firmino pens long-term Liverpool extension

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino has been in superb form with 27 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this term and has signed a new deal.

Roberto Firmino has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the Premier League club has announced.

“It was an easy decision," Firmino said.

“The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here.

“Everything fits in the best possible way. My teammates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club.

“I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful.”

 

