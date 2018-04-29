Firmino pens long-term Liverpool extension

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Roberto Firmino has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the Premier League club has announced.

“It was an easy decision," Firmino said.

"The manager coming to the football club was not only good for me, but for the whole team."



“The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here.

“Everything fits in the best possible way. My teammates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club.

“I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful.”