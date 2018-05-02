Fellaini hits back in escalating Carragher spat

Fellaini was described as "a menace in the worst possible sense" by Carragher in a newspaper column two years ago, prompting the Belgium international to describe the former England star as the "champion of blah-blah and the world champion of breaking legs".

But Fellaini has once again taken aim at the 40-year-old, making reference to his actions in the wake of United's 2-1 win over Liverpool in March.

"How can someone like Carragher lecture me?" Fellaini told Sport/Voetbal magazine.

"The guy who spat on a girl from his car after Manchester United-Liverpool.

"You know, the critics help you progress, you end up working more, you want to show them they are wrong."