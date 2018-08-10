Everton signs Chelsea defender Zouma on loan August 10, 2018 17:10 A day after the closure of the transfer window, Kurt Zouma's loan move to Everton was confirmed. Getty Images Kurt Zouma has belatedly completed a season-long loan move from Chelsea to Everton, the Toffees have announced. 🇫🇷 | Defender @KurtZouma joins #EFC on a season-long loan from @ChelseaFC. More ➡️ https://t.co/JdHLN6iDpN pic.twitter.com/IzIHxBTahN — Everton (@Everton) August 10, 2018 News Everton Football Previous The winners and losers of the transfer window Read Next Pogba, Shaw fire Manchester United past Leicester Read