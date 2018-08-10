Premier League
Premier League

Everton signs Chelsea defender Zouma on loan

A day after the closure of the transfer window, Kurt Zouma's loan move to Everton was confirmed.

Getty Images

Kurt Zouma has belatedly completed a season-long loan move from Chelsea to Everton, the Toffees have announced.

 

