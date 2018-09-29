Everton ends winless run to put Fulham in trouble

Second-half goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Cenk Tosun secured only a second victory of the league season for the Toffees and ended a run of back-to-back defeats.

The win, which leaves Fulham three points outside the relegation zone, extended Everton's record run of wins at home against Slavisa Jokanovic's side to 22.

Fulham's bright start was not affected by the loss of Timothy Fosu-Mensah to a serious-looking injury eight minutes in, and Andre Schurrle wasted a great chance to put the visitors ahead when he blazed over the bar after being teed up by Ryan Sessegnon.

There was another huge let-off for Everton before half-time, with Sessegnon finding only the crossbar after being picked out in space in the penalty area by Jean Michael Seri.

Frustrations had been building in the Goodison Park stands and they grew among the home fans seven minutes into the second half, when Sigurdsson smacked the bar from 12 yards after Denis Odoi was penalised for a push on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sigurdsson made amends three minutes later, though. Having released Jonjoe Kenny down the right with a clever pass, the midfielder followed up to intercept a poor clearance and curled a first-time finish into the bottom-left corner with his left foot.

Luciano Vietto's heavy touch saw Fulham miss the chance to equalise, and the miss was punished 66 minutes in when substitute Tosun nodded home Theo Walcott's cross from the right.

Sigurdsson netted his second on the break in the closing stages with a composed side-foot finish, via a slight deflection, to seal Everton's first league win since it beat Southampton on 19 August (AEST).

Everton is in EFL Cup action against Southampton at Goodison in midweek, before resuming league action with a trip to Leicester City four days later.

Fulham has eight days to prepare for the visit of London rival Arsenal, which has won its first two away league games of the season.