Doherty extends Wolves' unbeaten run to six

Nuno Espirito Santo named an unchanged team for the eighth league game in a row and that familiarity shone through, as it appeared at ease even when under pressure and was the deserved winner.

Although Palace was on top in the first half, it was devoid of craft in attack and Wolves went close twice on the break.

Nuno's men made the most of their superior creativity up front and deservedly went ahead in the 56th minute through Doherty and Palace, which has not scored in its four home league games this season, suffered a second successive loss.

Wolves struggled to get out of their penalty area in the opening 30 minutes, but Palace could not break through the visitors despite dominating.

Palace was also caught by two Diogo Jota-inspired counter-attacks, but escaped both times. Raul Jimenez shot just wide of the bottom-left corner on the first occasion, before then being thwarted by Wayne Hennessey in a one-on-one situation.

The hosts eventually tested Rui Patricio just before half-time, the goalkeeper palming Luka Milivojevic's 25-yard free-kick away from his top-right corner.

Wolves were able to get forward more after the break and they took the lead when Doherty played a one-two with Jimenez and squeezed an effort inside Hennessey's near post.

Palace piled the pressure on towards the end, with a Max Meyer volley forcing a save from Patricio, before Jeffrey Schlupp saw two close-range efforts crucially blocked.

Ivan Cavaleiro hit the crossbar and got booked for going head-to-head with Patrick van Aanholt after his introduction, but the match's outcome was unchanged as Wolves held on.

Palace faces a trip to Everton next weekend, while Wolves host Javi Gracia's Watford.