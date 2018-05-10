De Gea scoops first Golden Glove award

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The Manchester United goalkeeper is considered one of the finest in the world in his position, but the honour has eluded him since he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Thursday's 0-0 draw away to West Ham was De Gea's 18th clean sheet of the Premier League season, meaning he cannot be caught by Ederson of Manchester City, who has 16.

An 18th @PremierLeague clean sheet of the season for @D_DeGea means that our no. 1⃣ has claimed the Golden Glove award! 🏆



Congratulations, David! #DaveSaves 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YkMnripWBW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 10, 2018

"That means the team has defended well all year, and I'm very happy for that. It was a really good season for me," said the Spain international.

De Gea's honour adds to the fourth Manchester United Player of the Year award he collected this month, eclipsing the club record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo.