Dalot out to repay Mourinho faith

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Full-back Dalot was one of just three signings made by United during the transfer window, with their lack of investment a source of much frustration for Mourinho.

Mourinho has come under pressure following United's disappointing start to the Premier League season, clashing with the media in news conferences during the opening weeks of 2018-2019.

But he has been publicly backed by the fans, who have instead directed their ire at United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, while players such as Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have also come out in support of Mourinho.

And Dalot also had praise for his manager, saying "His history talks for itself. He's a great manager, one of the greatest managers ever. Of course it helps. The communication helps, too.

"He believes in me, that's the most important thing. I'm hoping to repay that and give him what he wants from me."

A knee injury has prevented Dalot from making his debut for United but he has remained upbeat during his recovery.

"It has not been frustrating because you have to be prepared for these things in football," he added. "I kept my mind always thinking just step by step. I'm one more step closer to where I want to be because I want to play.

"I'm very happy. My body is responding well. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to playing more and more.

"The team have helped me a lot during this recovery time. We are together, we are strong and I can't wait to start.

"I was looking forward to playing in this amazing stadium and I'm looking forward to playing here again.

"If the manager thinks I'm ready and he wants me to play, I will play, for sure. I'm going to prepare myself for that and as soon as he wants me, I'll be ready."