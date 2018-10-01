Coventry keeper injured in freak hockey accident

Watch League One LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Burge was in attendance at Coventry Blaze's clash with Sheffield Steelers on Monday (AEST), and he came off worse for wear when he got in the way of a stray shot.

The 25-year-old trained on Monday, but will need to be assessed before Wednesday's night's League One game with Portsmouth.

And the Steelers were quick to offer their apologies to Burge, who has been a key performer for Mark Robins' side this term.

"The club passes on their best wishes to Coventry City goalie Lee Burge, who took a nasty blow to the face sat in the crowd last night," they tweeted.

"These fluke incidents do happen at games and we're sorry it was you in the firing line. Get well soon Lee."