Concern for Keane as Richarlison, Smith see red

The scorer of Everton's second goal required oxygen after a mid-air clash with team-mate Idrissa Gueye, forcing a lengthy break in play and overshadowing what had been an eventful clash featuring two red cards.

Keane's injury came after Bournemouth had impressively cancelled out a two-goal deficit, Joshua King converting a 75th-minute penalty and Nathan Ake prodding home an equaliser four minutes later.

Everton had earlier defied Richarlison's first-half sending off for retaliation against Adam Smith to establish what seemed a match-winning cushion courtesy of Theo Walcott and defender Keane.

But although Smith himself received his marching orders in between that quick-fire salvo, the Cherries snapped into action to net twice in four minutes and ensure both teams remain unbeaten after their opening three Premier League fixtures.