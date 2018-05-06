City's title party slightly soured by stalemate

Pep Guardiola's runaway leader was well short of its best as it failed to break down a resilient Huddersfield side, which moved three points clear of the relegation zone.

A packed crowd at Etihad Stadium saluted the title-winner with a flag display before kick-off, with its team at last able to celebrate with the trophy after the final whistle.

The action on the pitch did not quite match up to the carnival atmosphere, though, with City managing only two shots on target in the match, and none in the second half.

Indeed, Huddersfield arguably had the better chances in the first 45 minutes, particularly when Florent Hadergjonaj shot straight at Ederson from inside the penalty area.

The result means City is still two goals, two points and one victory short of Premier League records, with games to come against Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton, but it could prove a crucial point for Huddersfield as it prepares to face Chelsea and Arsenal.

David Silva, who led his team out to a Huddersfield guard of honour before kick-off, forced a good low save from Jonas Lossl as City started on the front foot.

Ederson was soon busy in the home goal, though, keeping out Aaron Mooy's bouncing effort before denying Hadergjonaj after a clever free-kick.

Alex Pritchard and Chris Lowe each had chances with fierce strikes, too, as City struggled to find rhythm in a first half played out to the sounds of a faulty stadium fire alarm, with a couple of Kevin De Bruyne efforts the closest it came to a goal before the break.

Lossl almost dropped the ball on the goal line as City stepped up its attacks after the restart, but David Wagner's well-drilled defence largely restricted the home side to hopeful crosses into the box.

Guardiola introduced Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva from the bench, yet their 79 per cent possession tally continued to yield little by way of opportunities, and Scott Malone stung the palms of Ederson after racing into space on the break in stoppage-time.

The draw does see City move 17 points clear of second-place Manchester United, though, and keeps it on course to break the 100-point barrier if it wins its final two matches.