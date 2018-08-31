City's Douglas Luiz heads back to Girona

The 20-year-old Brazilian spent 2017/2018 with the Spanish club, making 15 league appearances but only starting once, after joining City from Vasco da Gama.

He impressed Pep Guardiola during pre-season, with the City boss keen to include Douglas Luiz in his first-team plans followed the failed attempt to bring in Jorginho from Napoli.

However, the youngster was denied a work permit and will now continue his development in LaLiga for at least the next season, hoping for more opportunities to impress under Girona boss Eusebio Sacristan than he enjoyed under predecessor Pablo Machin.