City produces death by a thousand passes

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City v Swansea City

Having wrapped up the title last weekend after Manchester United's defeat to West Brom, it was suggested Pep Guardiola's men might be impacted by complacency.

But it provided an emphatic response to such thoughts, crushing Swansea thanks to goals from David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

On top of that, City completed 942 passes and had 83 per cent of the ball, both of which are the most by any team in one match since the 2003-2004 campaign.

The 942 completed passes came from 1015 attempts, making City the first Premier League side to reach four figures.

It is the third time Guardiola's side has broken the record for successfully distributing the ball this season, with the previous benchmark being their 902 completed passes against Chelsea in March.