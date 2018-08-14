Chelsea sends Bakayoko to AC Milan on loan

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Tiemoue Bakayoko's difficult time at Chelsea is over after the midfielder agreed a one-year loan move to Serie A side AC Milan.

Bakayoko made 43 appearances for Chelsea last season, having joined Antonio Conte's team for £39.7 million.

The lure of game-time at the Serie A club is believed to have been the decisive factor in the deal - the 23 year-old moving down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge with the arrivals of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Milan retains an option to buy the France international for £35 million in the next transfer window.