Chelsea held as Hammers ruin Sarri's record

Sarri was aiming to become only the third manager ever to win his first six Premier League games in charge, but the Hammers frustrated the visitors and dug deep to hold on to a commendable point.

Despite spending much of the first half under pressure, the Hammers actually crafted the better chances, but Michail Antonio — starting in place of the injured Marko Arnautovic — squandered two presentable opportunities.

Alvaro Morata and Andriy Yarmolenko wasted glorious chances at either end after the interval, though opportunities were otherwise a rare commodity in the second half and the Hammers' rearguard action kept Chelsea at bay.

For all of Chelsea's first-half domination, clear-cut chances were hard to come by and it was nearly punished by West Ham just before the half-hour mark, but Antonio blazed wide after exquisite play by Felipe Anderson.

Kepa Arrizabalaga then kept Chelsea level a few moments later, blocking Antonio's close-range effort after a driving Yarmolenko run.

Chelsea finished the half with a flourish, but N'Golo Kante's header from Willian's cross went just wide.

The visitors looked tighter defensively after the break and should have taken the lead just after the hour, Morata's prodded effort blocked by Lukasz Fabianski's face from point-blank range after his introduction for the ineffective Olivier Giroud.

Yarmolenko missed an even better chance 12 minutes from time, heading wide of a gaping goal from Robert Snodgrass's delivery and that proved to be last opening as the spoils were shared.

After hosting League Two's Macclesfield Town in the EFL Cup, West Ham will welcome Manchester United to London Stadium.

Chelsea is also in cup action, although its trip to Liverpool promises to be more of a test. The Blues then face the Reds again in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

