Chelsea denies United amid Mourinho fury

Jose Mourinho was involved in a furious touchline bust-up after Ross Barkley struck a last-gasp equaliser to hand Chelsea a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho appeared on course to record a first victory as United boss at his old club thanks to Anthony Martial, the Frenchman’s brace overturning a half-time deficit.

Martial volleyed home to cancel out Antonio Rudiger’s 21st-minute header before curling in what looked like being the winner from the edge of the penalty area.

However, substitute Barkley — a major injury doubt for the fixture — made sure Maurizio Sarri avoided his first league defeat as Chelsea boss by smashing home a rebound in the sixth and final minute of stoppage-time.

