Cazorla back in Arsenal training

The 33-yeard-old has undergone numerous surgeries on his right Achilles and lost eight centimetres from his tendon, while he also contracted an infection that saw him at risk of having the foot amputated.

The latest injury setback occurred in January, denting his hopes of returning to action this season, but the Spain international took part in a workout session before Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium last week in the first leg of an ultimately unsuccessful UEFA Europa League semi-final tie for the Gunners.

Cazorla has now stepped up his recovery, as he chases a potential appearance in Arsenal's last three matches under Arsene Wenger, and the Gunners confirmed his return with a post on social media.

The former Villarreal and Malaga man's future is still up in the air with his contract due to expire at the end of the season and the Gunners yet to offer fresh terms.

"The objective is to play some part with the team before the season ends, but we have to take things carefully," Cazorla said.

"After being out for so long it will take a while to get back into form, it's a real struggle, but when you have been out like I have, you also notice pains elsewhere - apart from what I've had with my tendon.

"But all of that must mean that I am doing things right, and I hope to be back as soon as possible."