Calvert-Lewin robs Philip of top Billing

A largely dour affair briefly threatened to spark into life late in the first half with two goals in as many minutes, although that short burst of entertainment was never replicated in a scrappy second period.

The Terriers edged into the lead as Philip Billing nodded in from a set-piece for his maiden Premier League goal.

But less than 90 seconds later, Dominic Calvert-Lewin got on the end of Lucas Digne's centre to net with a header of his own — unfortunately for the paying spectators, the last action of note as neither side could force a winner in a contest high on industry but low in quality.

The point was arguably a better one for Huddersfield, which, aided by the strong base of a five-man defensive line, had few troubles inside the first half an hour and, after a brief period of pressure of its own, edged ahead in the 34th minute.

Chris Lowe's corner was inadvertently flicked on at the near post by Calvert-Lewin and Billing was free to head home from six yards.

But the lead was swiftly cancelled out as Digne's cross from the left was guided into the bottom-right corner by Calvert-Lewin, who atoned for his unfortunate part in the opener.

Steve Mounie stung the palms of Jordan Pickford early in the second period but that was a rare moment of goalmouth action as the game descended into a series of petty fouls.

That appeared to suit Huddersfield, which had two narrow escapes as substitute Ademola Lookman's dangerous ball across the face of goal just evaded Gylfi Sigurdsson and Calvert-Lewin headed Leighton Baines’s corner over late on.

After the international break, Silva's side play hosts a still pointless West Ham United while Huddersfield also returns to home soil, with Crystal Palace set to visit John Smith's Stadium in search of a much-needed win.