Brighton signs Bernardo from RB Leipzig

He becomes the club's fourth signing ahead of the 2018-2019 campaign with Chris Hughton already strengthening his hand with the arrivals of Jason Steele, Florin Andone and Leon Balogun.

😜 You can go to bed now... 🇧🇷#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/J5haz9CZhT — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 5, 2018

"We're delighted to welcome Bernardo to the club," Hughton told the club's website.

"He is a strong, committed defender who can play on the left or right, and so his versatility gives us good options at the back.

"For a young player he already has good experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Europa League.

"He is a good character and speaks numerous languages, and I'm sure he will fit in well with the rest of the squad."