Bournemouth crashes Clarets' European party

Josh King and Callum Wilson spoiled Burnley's European qualification party with second-half goals to help Bournemouth earn a 2-1 win at Turf Moor on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Clarets were already guaranteed a seventh-place finish before Monday's (NZST) game – their highest top-flight position since the 1973-1974 campaign, when it placed sixth.

It looked like it would end 2017-2018 with a return to winning ways after four matches without a victory, before King levelled with a fine strike and Wilson netted the winner in injury time.

Chris Wood had given Sean Dyche's side a first-half lead, inadvertently diverting Ashley Westwood's goal-bound effort past Asmir Begovic in the 39th minute.

Jeff Hendrick squandered a good opportunity to put the game beyond Eddie Howe's side early in the second half - something it would later pay for.

After a wonderful season, Dyche and Burnley's attentions will now turn to building on their Premier League success next season and gearing up for a first European adventure since 1966-1967.

