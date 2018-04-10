Premier League
Arsenal successfully appeals Elneny red card

Arsenal has been successful in its appeal to overturn the red card shown to Mohamed Elneny during Monday's (NZST) 3-2 Premier League win over Southampton.

 

The midfielder was dismissed by referee Andre Marriner for violent conduct after raising his hands to Saints full-back Cedric in stoppage time at Emirates Stadium.

Elneny, who signed a new long-term contract last month, was facing a three-match ban, which would have ruled him out of games against Newcastle United, West Ham and Manchester United.

But on Wednesday, the Football Association released a statement declaring that "an Independent Regulatory Commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct".

In a fiery end to the game, Southampton's Jack Stephens was also sent off for tangling with Jack Wilshere.

