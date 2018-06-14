Arsenal hosts City in opening day blockbuster

Watch the 2018-2019 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Unai Emery's first league match in charge of the Gunners sees him face off against Pep Guardiola's record-breaking champions at Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United start with a home game against Leicester City, while Chelsea are away to Huddersfield Town.

Tottenham travels to Newcastle United for the second opening day in a row and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini's first match back in the Premier League will be a daunting visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Championship winners Wolves start at home to Everton, Fulham hosts Crystal Palace in a London derby and Cardiff City head to England's south coast to take on Bournemouth.

The matches will take place over the weekend of 11 -12 August, subject to changes based on live broadcasts.

Premier League 2018-2019 key fixtures (all dates in NZST):



Arsenal v Manchester City: 12/08/2018

Chelsea v Arsenal: 19/08/2018

Manchester United v Tottenham: 26/08/2018

Tottenham v Liverpool: 16/09/2018

Chelsea v Liverpool: 30/09/2018

Liverpool v Manchester City: 07/10/2018

Chelsea v Manchester United: 21/10/2018

Tottenham v Manchester City: 28/10/2018

Arsenal v Liverpool: 04/11/2018

Manchester City v Manchester United: 11/11/2018

Tottenham v Chelsea: 25/11/2018

Liverpool v Everton: 02/12/2018

Arsenal v Tottenham: 02/12/2018

Manchester United v Arsenal: 05/12/2018

Chelsea v Manchester City: 09/12/2018

Liverpool v Manchester United: 16/12/2018

--

Liverpool v Arsenal: 30/12/2018

Manchester City v Liverpool: 02/01/2019

Tottenham v Manchester United: 13/01/2019

Arsenal v Chelsea: 20/01/2019

Manchester City v Arsenal: 03/02/2019

Manchester City v Chelsea: 10/02/2019

Manchester United v Liverpool: 24/02/2019

Chelsea v Tottenham: 28/02/2019

Tottenham v Arsenal: 03/03/2019

Everton v Liverpool: 03/03/2019

Arsenal v Manchester United: 10/03/2019

Manchester United v Manchester City: 17/03/2019

Liverpool v Tottenham: 31/03/2019

Liverpool v Chelsea: 14/04/2019

Manchester City v Tottenham: 21/04/2019

Manchester United v Chelsea: 28/04/2019