Premier League
Premier League

Arsenal hosts City in opening day blockbuster

Arsenal will host Manchester City on the opening day of the 2018-2019 season after fixtures were confirmed by the Premier League.

Getty Images

Watch the 2018-2019 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

Unai Emery's first league match in charge of the Gunners sees him face off against Pep Guardiola's record-breaking champions at Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United start with a home game against Leicester City, while Chelsea are away to Huddersfield Town.

Tottenham travels to Newcastle United for the second opening day in a row and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini's first match back in the Premier League will be a daunting visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Championship winners Wolves start at home to Everton, Fulham hosts Crystal Palace in a London derby and Cardiff City head to England's south coast to take on Bournemouth.

The matches will take place over the weekend of 11 -12 August, subject to changes based on live broadcasts.

Premier League 2018-2019 key fixtures (all dates in NZST):


Arsenal v Manchester City: 12/08/2018
Chelsea v Arsenal: 19/08/2018
Manchester United v Tottenham: 26/08/2018
Tottenham v Liverpool: 16/09/2018
Chelsea v Liverpool: 30/09/2018
Liverpool v Manchester City: 07/10/2018
Chelsea v Manchester United: 21/10/2018
Tottenham v Manchester City: 28/10/2018
Arsenal v Liverpool: 04/11/2018
Manchester City v Manchester United: 11/11/2018
Tottenham v Chelsea: 25/11/2018
Liverpool v Everton: 02/12/2018
Arsenal v Tottenham: 02/12/2018
Manchester United v Arsenal: 05/12/2018
Chelsea v Manchester City: 09/12/2018
Liverpool v Manchester United: 16/12/2018
--
Liverpool v Arsenal: 30/12/2018
Manchester City v Liverpool: 02/01/2019
Tottenham v Manchester United: 13/01/2019
Arsenal v Chelsea: 20/01/2019
Manchester City v Arsenal: 03/02/2019
Manchester City v Chelsea: 10/02/2019
Manchester United v Liverpool: 24/02/2019 
Chelsea v Tottenham: 28/02/2019
Tottenham v Arsenal: 03/03/2019
Everton v Liverpool: 03/03/2019
Arsenal v Manchester United: 10/03/2019
Manchester United v Manchester City: 17/03/2019
Liverpool v Tottenham: 31/03/2019
Liverpool v Chelsea: 14/04/2019
Manchester City v Tottenham: 21/04/2019
Manchester United v Chelsea: 28/04/2019

News Arsenal Manchester City Football
Previous Real Madrid names Lopetegui as Zidane successor
Read
Real Madrid names Lopetegui as Zidane successor
Next Salah fit for Egypt's opener against Uruguay
Read
Salah fit for Egypt's opener against Uruguay