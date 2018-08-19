Premier League
Aguero bags hat-trick as City hammers Huddersfield

Sergio Aguero registered his 13th hat-trick for Manchester City as the reigning Premier League champion showed it was not missing Kevin De Bruyne in a 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

Aguero got City's first, third and fifth goals, while Gabriel Jesus and David Silva, on his 250th Premier League appearance, also beat Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

Terence Kongolo's own goal capped a convincing City victory which was only slightly spoiled by Jon Stankovic's effort for the visitor just before half-time.

It was a reminder from City and Aguero that they can cope without Belgian playmaker De Bruyne, who suffered a knee injury earlier this week that could rule him out for up to three months.

