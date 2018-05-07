Premier League on Catch Up - May

WATCH EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GAME LIVE ON BEIN CONNECT
28 April:
Burnley V Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace V Leicester City
Huddersfield Town V Everton
Liverpool V Stoke City
Manchester United V Arsenal
Newcastle United V West Bromwich Albion
Southampton V Bournemouth
Swansea City V Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur V Watford
West Ham United V Manchester City
5 May:
Arsenal V Burnley
Bournemouth V Swansea City
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester United
Chelsea V Liverpool
Everton V Southampton
Leicester City V West Ham United
Manchester City V Huddersfield Town
Stoke City V Crystal Palace
Watford V Newcastle United
West Bromwich Albion V Tottenham Hotspur
13 May
Burnley V Bournemouth
Crystal Palace V West Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield Town V Arsenal
Liverpool V Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United V Watford
Newcastle United V Chelsea
Southampton V Manchester City
Swansea City V Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City
West Ham United V Everton