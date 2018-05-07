Premier League
Premier League catch-up TV

Premier League on Catch Up - May

These are the Premier League fixtures available in May via catch-up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Getty Images

WATCH EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GAME LIVE ON BEIN CONNECT

 

See detailed weekly fixture information here

 

The big matches continue in April LIVE and via catch-up on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. 

Miss the game live? Here are the fixtures you can watch via catch up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT this month. 

28 April:

Burnley V Brighton & Hove Albion 

Crystal Palace V Leicester City 

Huddersfield Town V Everton 

Liverpool V Stoke City 

Manchester United V Arsenal 

Newcastle United V West Bromwich Albion 

Southampton V Bournemouth 

Swansea City V Chelsea 

Tottenham Hotspur V Watford 

West Ham United V Manchester City 

5 May:

Arsenal V Burnley 

Bournemouth V Swansea City 

Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester United 

Chelsea V Liverpool 

Everton V Southampton 

Leicester City V West Ham United 

Manchester City V Huddersfield Town 

Stoke City V Crystal Palace 

Watford V Newcastle United 

West Bromwich Albion V Tottenham Hotspur 

13 May

Burnley V Bournemouth 

Crystal Palace V West Bromwich Albion 

Huddersfield Town V Arsenal 

Liverpool V Brighton & Hove Albion 

Manchester United V Watford 

Newcastle United V Chelsea 

Southampton V Manchester City 

Swansea City V Stoke City 

Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City 

West Ham United V Everton 

News
Previous Giroud takes Chelsea closer to Spurs
Read
Giroud takes Chelsea closer to Spurs
Next