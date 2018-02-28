Premier League
Premier League catch-up TV

Premier League on Catch Up - March

Getty Images

These are the Premier League fixtures available in March via catch-up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

 

WATCH EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GAME LIVE ON BEIN CONNECT

 

See detailed weekly fixture information here

 

2018 gets underway with some big matches available LIVE and via catch-up on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. 

Miss the game live? Here are the fixtures you can watch via catch up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT this month. 

2-4 MARCH:

Arsenal v Manchester City

Tottenham v Huddersfield

Southampton v Stoke City

Swansea v West Ham

Watford v West Brom

Liverpool v Newcastle

5 MARCH:

Manchester City v Chelsea

11 MARCH

Manchester United v Liverpool

Everton v Brighton

Huddersfield v Swansea

West Brom v Leicester

West Ham v Burnley

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

12 MARCH:

Arsenal v Watford

18 MARCH:

Bournemouth v West Brom

Swansea v Southampton

Liverpool v Watford

 

News Football
Previous Lukaku wants Premier League All-Star Game like NBA
Read
Lukaku wants Premier League All-Star Game like NBA
Next Wenger 'amazed' by focus on future
Read
Wenger 'amazed' by focus on future