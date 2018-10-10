PSG's Kimpembe cops three-match ban

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Kimpembe was dismissed after a VAR review after a rash challenge on Tanguy Ndombele during a 5-0 win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed on Wednesday that Kimpembe will serve a three-match suspension as a result of the tackle.

Kimpembe is therefore ruled out of PSG's upcoming fixtures against Amiens, Marseille and Lille.

Additionally, the LFP banned Monaco defender Andrea Raggi for five matches after a clash with Clement Grenier in his side's game against Rennes.

Raggi pushed his hand into the face of Grenier and his long ban increases the pressure on under-fire coach Leonardo Jardim.