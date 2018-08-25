PSG's holy trinity on song against Angers

Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, reunited in attack for the first time this term, were all on the scoresheet in a largely comfortable win.

Thomas Mangani's penalty had put Angers level at the break, but Thomas Tuchel's side had too much quality in the second half for a team which has lost all three of its opening matches of 2018/2019.

The result means Tuchel's 100 per cent record in competitive games remains intact, although he will have had some concerns about his side's performance in the first half.

A simple finish for Cavani, making his first start of the season, from Neymar's cross put last season's champion ahead, but Mangani levelled from the spot after debutant Thilo Kehrer had brought down Flavien Tait.

Alphonse Areola, starting in goal in place of Gianluigi Buffon, then had to make a smart save to deny Jeff Reine-Adelaide after the former Arsenal man went clean through on goal.

Angers looked the more comfortable of the teams before the interval, but Mbappe restored PSG's advantage seven minutes after the restart, volleying home his third goal of the season after being picked out by Angel Di Maria.

The points were secured 66 minutes in, when Mbappe combined with Adrien Rabiot to split the Angers defence, before teeing up Neymar for a cool finish.

The closest Angers came to a response was a Wilfried Kanga effort that bounced off the line via the crossbar in the closing stages.

PSG travels to Nimes next weekend for its last game before the international break. Angers will host Lille, hoping for its first points of the season.