PSG back to winning ways after UCL downer

Thomas Tuchel's side, without the suspended Kylian Mbappe, was trailing inside 11 minutes at Roazhon Park, but Angel Di Maria's emphatic equaliser handed it the initiative on the stroke of half-time.

The pressure told just after the hour — Thomas Meunier slotting home after Edinson Cavani, who had a goal ruled out in the first half, squandered two gilt-edged opportunities.

Former PSG man Hatem Ben Arfa gave Rennes some hope with an impressive cameo, but it was PSG that had the final say when substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added gloss to a sixth straight Ligue 1 win seven minutes from time.

Rennes started strongly and Marquinhos's error enabled Clement Grenier to play in James Lea Siliki 10 minutes in, but the Brazil defender got back to clear off the line.

PSG's luck ran out from the resulting corner, Grenier's drilled in-swinging ball deflecting in off Rabiot's shoulder.

Cavani had a goal disallowed for offside as PSG rallied, but Julian Draxler cut back for Di Maria to arrow home from 20 yards in the 45th minute.

Cavani should have nudged PSG ahead in a frantic opening to the second half, only for the Uruguay star to hit the woodwork before failing to convert from point-blank range.

Meunier made no such mistake in the 61st minute, however, racing onto a throughball from Neymar, who later gave his shirt to a tearful young boy who entered the pitch while the Brazilian was substituted in stoppage-time, before dispatching low across Tomas Koubek.

Meunier turned provider seven minutes from time, squaring for Choupo-Moting to prod in his first PSG goal and restore its five-point cushion at the summit.

There are midweek fixtures for both sides, with PSG hosting Reims, while Rennes will travel to struggling Amiens.