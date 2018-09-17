Payet nets stunner as Marseille thumps Guingamp

Missed the match? Watch Marseille v Guingamp on Catch-up

Florian Thauvin found the breakthrough for Marseille in the 57th minute, which opened the floodgates for the home side.

Payet doubled Marseille's lead in the 73rd minute, with a superb long-range volley, before in-form Thauvin scored his second seven minutes later.

Vous voulez revoir le sublime but de Dimitri Payet ? 🔥



Le résumé complet du match est à retrouver ici 👇 — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 16, 2018

Payet then turned provider for Kostas Mitroglou, who completed the four-goal rout with a composed finish from six yards.

The win moves Marseille up to third spot, while last-placed Guingamp's wait for its first points of the season continues.