Payet nets stunner as Marseille thumps Guingamp

Florian Thauvin found the breakthrough for Marseille in the 57th minute, which opened the floodgates for the home side.
Payet doubled Marseille's lead in the 73rd minute, with a superb long-range volley, before in-form Thauvin scored his second seven minutes later.
Payet then turned provider for Kostas Mitroglou, who completed the four-goal rout with a composed finish from six yards.
The win moves Marseille up to third spot, while last-placed Guingamp's wait for its first points of the season continues.