Neymar to resume training with a ball

With little more than a month to go until the FIFA World Cup finals kick off in Russia, Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed Brazil superstar Neymar will resume training with a ball.

The forward has been out of action since sustaining a broken metatarsal in late February, an injury that required surgery.

Providing there were no complications during the rehabilitation period, Neymar was widely expected to be fit in time for Brazil's Group E opener against Switzerland on 18 June (NZST).

It appears the 26-year-old is on course to hit that deadline after PSG provided a brief medical update.

"The examinations carried out today showed a quite satisfactory consolidation of the lesion of the fifth right metatarsal," a statement read.

"Tomorrow, Neymar will begin his physical preparation with the ball on the ground of the Ooredoo Training Centre."

Domestic treble winner PSG had its title celebrations spoiled by Rennes on Sunday (NZST), losing 2-0, but has a chance to conclude its campaign on a positive note at Caen next weekend.

