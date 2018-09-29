Neymar shines as PSG stays perfect

With Angel Di Maria hitting the post in a frantic opening, Neymar — excellent throughout this encounter — kept his cool to curl in the opener in the 22nd minute.

Christopher Nkunku's 46th-minute effort doubled PSG's lead, with Wylan Cyprien's red card making things easy for Tuchel's side.

Neymar added a third in second-half stoppage-time to extend the leader's advantage at the top to nine points.

Di Maria should have put PSG ahead in the 11th minute, but the post to come to Nice's rescue, while Marquinhos failed to turn home after a goalmouth scramble.

PSG's pressure soon paid off, though, Neymar picking out the bottom-right corner with an exquisite strike from 25 yards.

Neymar was on target again two minutes before the break, only for the goal to be ruled out because of Kylian Mbappe drifting offside.

PSG did not have long to wait for its second. Malang Sarr did well to block Mbappe's strike, but Nkunku was on hand to sweep home the rebound.

Nice's comeback hopes were ended before the hour,– first-half substitute Cyprien picking up a second booking for appearing to swing an elbow at Neymar.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had a goal disallowed as PSG tried for a third, but it took the visitors until stoppage-time to wrap things up, Neymar slotting in from Mbappe's square ball to add further gloss to a terrific display.

PSG will look to get its UEFA Champions League campaign up and running as it faces Red Star Belgrade in midweek, while Nice travels to Toulouse later in the week in Ligue 1.