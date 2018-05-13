Premier League
Neymar going nowhere, says PSG president

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi ruled out an exit for Neymar at the end of the season, saying he was "2000 per cent" sure the Brazilian would stay.

Neymar, 26, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign despite having spent just one season at PSG.

The Brazil star made a world-record mega-million switch from Barcelona to the Ligue 1 giant in August last year.

Despite reports Neymar could return to Spain, Al-Khelaifi said there was no chance of the star forward leaving his club.

"Who said he cannot stay here? Did anyone say that? Nobody," he told reporters after PSG's 2-0 loss at home to Rennes [Sunday NZST].

"He has a contract with us and he will stay at 2000 per cent."

A foot injury meant Neymar was limited to 30 appearances for PSG in 2017-2018, scoring 28 goals.

