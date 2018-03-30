Neymar back in two-three weeks, Emery confirms

The Brazil superstar is recovering in his homeland from a fractured foot sustained in a 3-0 Ligue 1 win against rival Marseille last month.

Neymar was reportedly a possible doubt for the FIFA World Cup as a result of the injury, with the 26-year-old also sustaining an ankle sprain.

But Emery believes Neymar is closing in on a return to the pitch, although the Coupe de la Ligue final against Monaco proved to be too soon.

"I talked to him this week," Emery revealed ahead of PSG's 3-0 win in Sunday's (AEST) showpiece game.

"He's OK, quiet, we were talking about the final.

"He'll be watching it and then he'll be back [in Paris] in two or three weeks."

Neymar is unlikely to be ready for the Coupe de France semi-final against Caen on 19 April (AEST) but, should PSG qualify, the final on 9 May (AEST) could be a realistic return date.

Brazil has warm-up games scheduled against Croatia and Austria before opening its FIFA World Cup campaign against Switzerland on 18 June (AEST).