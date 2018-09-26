Neymar and Cavani star in PSG win

Thomas Tuchel's side bounced back in style to retain an eight-point lead over Lyon at the summit, having seen Xavier Chavalerin give the visitors a shock second-minute lead.

Cavani scored either side of a Neymar penalty — his first a stunning chip — to give the reigning Ligue 1 champion a commanding half-time lead in front of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

PSG looked destined for three points in the second period with wave after wave of attacks, but added just one more goal from substitute Thomas Meunier in a seventh straight domestic triumph.

Reims had suggested Tuchel's side would not have things all its own way when Chavalerin slotted past Gianluigi Buffon from 15 yards inside two minutes.

Normal service was resumed just three minutes later, however, as Cavani latched onto a loose ball before storming into the area and clipping a sensational lob over Edouard Mendy and in off the far post.

Neymar — pulling the strings from the number 10 position — handed PSG the lead in the 24th minute by sending Mendy the wrong way from the spot after Cavani was brought down in the box by Ghislain Konan.

Mendy then had a moment to forget on the stroke of half-time, fumbling Neymar's lofted free-kick to the feet of Cavani, who poked into an empty net.

The hosts picked up where they left off after the break, Meunier, who was sent on for Colin Dagba in the 23rd minute, tapping in Moussa Diaby's low cross in the 55th minute.

Cavani was denied a hat-trick when he struck the crossbar, while Mendy pawed away Neymars stoppage-time free-kick as PSG failed to add further gloss to the scoreline.

Tuchel will be eyeing an eighth consecutive Ligue 1 victory and will have Mbappe available againt at Nice this weekend, while Reims, which is winless in five, will hope to kick-start its season against Bordeaux.