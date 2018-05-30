Motta urges PSG to sign Kroos

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The 28 year-old is considered one of the world's best midfielders, having starred in four seasons at Madrid – including winning three UEFA Champions League titles.

Motta – who will take charge of PSG's Under-19s after retiring – believes the Germany international would be the ideal man to replace him at the Parc des Princes.

"Personally, I would like to see Toni Kroos at PSG," he told Le Parisien.

"He can also play in a more advanced position, but in the style that suits PSG, he is exceptional.

"He is a player I admire a lot and for a long time. He can play the three positions in midfield and in particular in front of the defence."

Kroos, who is contracted until 2022, scored five goals and provided seven assists in 27 LaLiga games in 2017-2018.