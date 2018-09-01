Mbappe sent off after late strike for PSG

Having forged ahead through goals from Neymar and Angel Di Maria towards the end of the opening half, Thomas Tuchel's men were picked apart by a feisty Nimes side, which refused to lie down.

Substitute Antonin Bobichon put the hosts back in the contest with a sweetly struck shot before a penalty — awarded after a VAR (video assistant referee) review converted by Teji Savanier, had them on course for an unlikely point.

But Mbappe struck his fourth goal in three appearances this season 13 minutes from time before Edinson Cavani found the net in stoppage-time to finish off Nimes eventually.

That was not the end of the drama, though, with Mbappe dismissed for his reaction to a heavy tackle from Savanier, who was also shown a red card in the closing seconds of an eventful contest.