Mbappe returns to inspire PSG comeback

After a dismal first-half showing from his side, Thomas Tuchel turned to FIFA World Cup winner Mbappe at the interval, and the teenager's introduction paid dividends when he combined with Neymar, who drew a clumsy foul in the area from Jordan Ikoko.

Neymar was far from at his best, but duly netted his second Ligue 1 goal in as many games to cancel out Nolan Roux's opener, with Guingamp having been unlucky to have a second disallowed prior to the interval.

But despite a resilient Guingamp rearguard, Mbappe would have the final say when he twice tucked home in the final eight minutes to keep maintain PSG's 100 per cent start under Tuchel.

Having been denied once by a brilliant Gianluigi Buffon save onto the bar, Roux made no mistake in the 20th minute, prodding in his first Guingamp goal.

PSG was fortunate not to be further behind before the half hour, Marcus Coco making a fool of Buffon before squaring to Nicolas Benezet to head in, but after consultation with the video assistant referee, on-field referee Clement Turpin disallowed the goal, possibly for a foul on Colin Dagba.

Mbappe's introduction immediately buoyed PSG, though, and the visitors were level eight minutes after the interval when Neymar sent Karl-Johan Johnsson from the spot.

France's superstar took matters into his own hands late on, slotting in PSG's second from Angel Di Maria's neat pass before putting the result beyond all doubt with an exquisite chip in the 90th minute.