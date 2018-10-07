Mbappe nets four as PSG runs riot

Missed the match? Watch PSG v Lyon on Catch-Up

Mbappe – who won the early penalty from which Neymar put PSG ahead – missed a glut of gilt-edged chances in Monday's clash, but turned on the style after the hour.

Presnel Kimpembe's VAR-assisted red card had threatened to complicate matters for Thomas Tuchel, only for Lyon's Lucas Tousart to receive his marching orders on the stroke of half-time.

And PSG did not look back, Mbappe completing an eight-minute hat-trick – his first for the club – before hammering in a fourth to cap off a record ninth straight win at the start of the Ligue 1 season.