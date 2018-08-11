Marseille thumps Toulouse in season-opener

Marseille profited off VAR for its opening goal, after Kelvin Amian was ruled to have handled the ball in the box, and Dimitri Payet made no mistake from the spot, firing the home side in front right before half-time.

Payet made it two in the 62nd minute, with a well-taken volley, before Valere Germain tucked slotted the ball past Reynet in the 89th minute to make it 3-0 for Marseille.

FIFA World Cup winner Florian Thauvin put the icing on the win for the home side in stoppage time, with a finish from close range to make it four, getting Rudi Garcia's men off to a dream start.

Next up for Marseille is a trip to newly-promoted Nimes on 20 August (AEST), while Toulouse hosts Bordeaux on the same day.