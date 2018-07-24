Malcom in the middle of transfer saga

On a big night of transfer activity, Bordeaux had confirmed it had reached an agreement with Roma to sell Malcom, subject to a medical.

Le FC Girondins de Bordeaux vous informe qu’un accord a été trouvé, sous réserve de la signature des documents administratifs, avec l’AS Roma pour le transfert de Malcom. pic.twitter.com/A6AX2WKovl — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) July 23, 2018

Fresh reports indicate the deal may be off, with Barcelona said to have launched a higher bid, prompting the Ligue 1 club to back out of the Roma deal.

"There has been an approach from Barca," a source told Yahoo. Malom was expected to undergo his medical at the beginning of the week, before linking up with his new team-mates on their pre-season tour of the United States.

It is believed Barcelona approached Bordeaux concerning Malcom in the hours after the Roma news broke, having missed out on signing fellow Brazilian Willian from Chelsea.

Roma's bid is reported to have been in the region of £35 million, the club so confident of the deal, it tweeted the following:

#ASRoma can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the transfer of #Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms. pic.twitter.com/MHHr6AswYN — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 23, 2018

That was before the LaLiga giant swooped prompting Bordeaux to block the deal by reportedly cancelling Malcom's flight to Italy this morning.