The striker has missed PSG's first two league games having sustained an injury in Uruguay's FIFA World Cup win over Portugal in June.

Cavani missed his nation's quarter-final loss to eventual winner France as a result.

New signing Thilo Kehrer has also been named in the 18-man squad and could make his debut after his arrival from Schalke.

However, there is no place for Timothy Weah, who started the win over Guingamp last weekend.