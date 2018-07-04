Watch every round of the 2018-2019 LaLiga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Real Madrid denied reports it has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, describing the claims as "completely false".

"Given the information published in the last hours referring to an alleged agreement between Real Madrid CF and PSG by player Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid says they are flatly false," A Madrid statement read. "Real Madrid has not made any offers to PSG or the player and regrets the dissemination of this type of information that is not contrasted with the parties.