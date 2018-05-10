Premier League
Ziganda to leave Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao will need a new coach for the 2018-2019 season after confirming Jose Angel Ziganda will leave at the conclusion of the campaign.

Ziganda, who spent seven years with the club as a player, was appointed last May as the replacement for Ernesto Valverde, who moved to Barcelona and led the Catalan giants to a domestic double this term.

But Athletic struggled for consistent form throughout the season and sit 14th in LaLiga with two matches remaining.

Ziganda's departure was announced at a news conference on Friday (AEST), with president Josu Urrutia thanking the coach for his efforts.

"It's a sad moment for me, but as Josu has said, the important thing is the club and I understand the decision," Ziganda said.

"We have to put the club ahead of friends and it's a decision that I understand very much.

"I had an opportunity to be in a privileged place and I have not been able to achieve the objectives."

