Zidane hints at coaching return

Zidane has been linked with Premier League giant Manchester United after leaving Madrid at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

The 46-year-old guided Madrid to a third successive Champions League crown in May before leaving just days later and he has since emerged as a possible target for United, where manager Jose Mourinho is under pressure.

Asked about his future, French great Zidane told TVE: "I am sure that I will coach again before long.

"This is what I like and what I have done all my life."

Zidane replaced Rafael Benitez in 2016 and led Madrid to three Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups, a LaLiga triumph and the 2017 Supercopa de Espana.

Mourinho, meanwhile, finds himself in a precarious position following two defeats from four Premier League matches and reported tension with United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over a lack of transfers.