Valverde 'counting on' Rakitic amid PSG links

Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly lining up an €90 million ($NZ155.9 million) bid for the 30-year-old midfielder, who was part of the Croatia side that reached the FIFA World Cup final.

Barca will not be short on options if the former Sevilla man does leave, with Arthur, Arturo Vidal and Sergio Roberto all expected to contribute in midfield this season.

Valverde, though, is adamant Rakitic is too valuable to be lost from his starting XI.

"Ivan is a fundamental player for our club. We're counting on him, I certainly am," the Blaugrana boss said.

"I want the best players for the season and Rakitic is one of my best. He knows how we play and he's fully committed to the club, so of course my idea is for him to be here.

"Look at his statistics. We all know what he does for the team but just as we analyse players from other teams, other teams analyse our players.

"But I hope he stays here, there is no doubt about that."

Barca does have time to pursue a potential replacement for Rakitic with the transfer window still open in Spain.

Valverde hopes that situation will soon change, expressing a desire for the deadline to be brought forward in line with changes made in England and Italy.

"I think that would make sense and in the long run I think that's what we need to do," he said.

"I'm sure the same will eventually happen with LaLiga."