Valencia secures UCL spot after Betis loss

Betis was still in with an outside chance of getting into Europe's elite competition before Sunday's (NZST) LaLiga matches, but two goals in the final 14 minutes at San Mames means the best Quique Setien's side can manage is a fifth-place finish.

Valencia can consequently go into its derby against Villarreal in a relaxed mood as it looks to put third-place Real Madrid, which is four points ahead with a game in hand, under pressure.

Valencia's return to the UEFA Champions League will surprise few given its impressive season, having initially looked like a potential challenger to Barcelona in the first half of the campaign.

Although it has tailed off slightly since the turn of the year, particularly in recent weeks having failed to win any of its past four matches, Marcelino's side has been one of the most entertaining in LaLiga this term.