Torres bows out with a double for Atletico Madrid

Captaining a second-string Atleti side – playing four days on from their Europa League triumph against Marseille in Lyon – at a celebratory Wanda Metropolitano, Torres netted either side of the interval in Monday's (NZST) clash.

Having cancelled out Kike Garcia's opener just before the break, Torres edged Atleti ahead on the hour, rolling back the years with a fantastic run and delicate finish.

Any hopes Torres had of making way to a standing ovation were ended a few moments after he netted his second, though, as Jose Gimenez entered the fray for Atleti's third change after Lucas Hernandez had seen red.

And Eibar was quick to make its numerical advantage count, Pena hammering in a thunderous long-range strike to haul the visitor level with 20 minutes remaining.

Antoine Griezmann could well be leaving Atleti during the off-season, and he looked set to mark his would-be final appearance with an assist late on when he teed up Torres, but his hat-trick goal was denied by the offside flag as Simeone's men settled for a share of the spoils in their final LaLiga game of the campaign.