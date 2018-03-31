Premier League
Super-sub Messi rescues Barca

Getty Images

Lionel Messi came off the bench to rescue Barcelona and extend its unbeaten run LaLiga to 37 games as the league leader scored twice in the final five minutes to draw 2-2 with Sevilla.

 

Barcelona had been unusually below-par at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and was lucky to only be two goals behind as the game entered the closing minutes.

But Luis Suarez, who had been so wasteful for the visitors, halved the deficit and 53 seconds later Messi earned a point, the Argentine superstar beating Sergio Rico from 20 yards to cap an astonishing finish.

It was harsh on Sevilla, which had dominated proceedings and deservedly led through strikes in either half from Franco Vazquez and Luis Muriel.

But it was made to rue wasted chances from that duo and Jesus Navas as Barca showed why it is the top side in Spain this season.

The draw edges Ernesto Valverde's side closer to the title and leaves it one game short of equalling Real Sociedad's unbeaten record in the competition.

News Barcelona Sevilla Football
