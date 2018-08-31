Sevilla snap up Promes

The 26-year-old scored a brace in Spartak's home win against Sevilla in last season's UEFA Champions League.

Promes helped fire Spartak to the Russian Premier League title in 2016/2017 and scored at least 12 league goals in each of his four full seasons at the club.

The versatile attacker has been included in the Netherlands squad for its Nations League opener on 10 September (AEST) against FIFA World Cup winner France.

Promes could be handed an immediate chance to make himself a Sevilla hero as his club head to Real Betis for a derby clash on Monday (AEST).

WATCH Real Betis v Sevilla LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Sevilla's signing of Promes helps to cushion the blow of missing out on Lyon striker Mariano Diaz, who instead opted to rejoin Real Madrid.

Club president Jose Castro indicated Mariano had agreed to move to Sevilla before LaLiga giant Madrid moved in on the deal.