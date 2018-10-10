Saul keen to retire at Atletico Madrid

Saul came through the ranks at Atletico and has established himself as a key player under Diego Simeone.

Although he is still just 23, this season is Saul's fifth successive campaign in the Atletico first team, with his versatility proving a key part in the club winning five trophy, including two Europa League triumphs.

Barcelona was strongly linked with Saul in pre-season, while he felt compelled to say a move to Real Madrid was "unthinkable" in September.

But Atletico can feel safe in the knowledge that the Spain international never wants to leave the club, having signed a nine-year deal in 2017.

When asked whether he will retire at Atletico, Saul told Radio Nacional Espana: "That's why I signed a long-term contract.

"That's my intention, to be at Atletico Madrid all my life, but in the world of football you never know.

"For me, yes [I want to retire at Atletico], but maybe I have a bad couple of years and then they grow to not love me anymore."